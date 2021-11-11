Cassidy, Melton close out season at state meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose girls cross country team placed two runners in the top 100 at the UIL Class 4A State Cross Country Championships last Friday at Old Settler’s Park in Round Rock.

Sophomore Daylynn Cassidy set a personal best in the 2-mile race with the time of 12 minutes, 35 seconds and placed 50th, while freshman Lily Melton placed 93rd with the time of 12:56.7.

“They both ran really well. It was a very fast race,” Glen Rose cross country coach Ramsey Ghazal said. “It’s a great experience for these young runners.”

The Lady Tigers just missed out on sending the entire team to the state meet when they finished sixth overall in Lubbock. The top four teams advanced, while the top 10 runners from teams not advancing also moved on and included in that group were Cassidy and Melton.

“Their goal is to lead their entire team back to state next year,” Ghazal said. “They worked so hard this year, and I am very proud of them.”

Celina won the state championship with 80 points, followed by Fredericksburg (111), Sanger (133) and Canyon (162).

Melissa’s Abigail Bass was the top finisher with the time of 11:07.2, followed by Fredericksburg’s Taylor Grona (11:17.3) and Celina’s Adele Clarke (11:19.7).