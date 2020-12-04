Tigers dot all-district football teams, including MVP

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the second consecutive season, Glen Rose senior quarterback Austin Worthen was named the District 5-4A MVP and senior defensive end Cory Aper was named the Lineman of the Year when the all-district awards were released late last month.

In addition to Worthen and Aper, senior Reagan Rodriquez was named the Defensive MVP, while sophomores Hudson White and Caden McKenzie were named the Offensive Newcomer of the Year and Defensive Newcomer of the Year, respectively.

In all,11 players landed superlative and first-team honors for the undefeated district champion Tigers, while eight more players earned second-team and honorable mention plaudits.

“Having so many guys honored is a testament to our team and the work they put into the season,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “These guys are very deserving and should be really proud of the things they accomplished this season. I’m very appreciative and proud of our senior class. I’m also very excited about the future of our program.”

Worthen led the Tigers in passing and rushing by completing 125 of 204 passes for 2,106 yards and 19 TDs with just three interceptions. He also rushed for 1,165 yards (116.5 yards per game and seven 100-yard games) with 22 TDs.

“Austin is a competitor and understands the game,” Watkins said. “He made so many plays for us and could turn a bad play into a good one. He was not only a great player but was also a great teammate and leader.”

He finished his career with 4,160 yards passed with 41 TDs and 14 interceptions, and he also rushed for 2,458 yards and 39 TDs.

Aper is Glen Rose’s all-time leader in sacks in a game (5), season (12) and career (21) as well as the leader in tackles for loss in a game (7), season (25) and career (64).

“For three years he has been able to wreak havoc in opposing teams' backfields,” Watkins said. “He is a big reason we were able to win so many battles up front.”

This year, Aper led the team in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (25) while registering 94 tackles, which was second-best on the team behind first-team selection Jace Karels, who tallied 115 stops.

Rodriquez recorded 58 tackles (39 solo) and recorded an interception while leading the Tiger secondary. In addition to his defensive prowess, Rodriquez, who was a first-team selection at wide receiver, led the Tigers with 50 receptions for 925 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Reagan made plays for us on both sides of the ball,” Watkins said. “Defensively, he was a huge factor for us in the pass game and the run game. He directed the back end of our defense, and he was definitely a guy offenses had to always know where he was.”

White, who was also named second-team safety, rushed for 564 yards and seven TDs, threw for 67 yards and had 11 catches for 203 yards and three TDs for the Tigers, while defensively he tallied 50 tackles.

“Hudson came a long way throughout the season and ended up being a really good running back for us,” Watkins said. “His versatility allowed us to move him around and use him in some different places. His experience this year is going to help him going into next season, and I look for big things from Hudson the next two years.”

McKenzie recorded 68 tackles (50 solo) and six tackles for loss at linebacker for the Tigers.

“Caden really stepped up for us this year and was a big part of our really good linebacker unit,” Watkins said. “He became a physical football player and was always around the ball. I’m excited to see Caden grow and look forward to watching him play for two more years.”

Senior Kanyon Keese was named to the first team as a wide receiver and defensive back. Wide receiver Jake Treadaway was named to the first team as well along with OL Sammy Aldriedge; DL Max Hood; OL Peyton Klein; and DB Tegan Stewart.

Freshman Camden Raymond was named to the second team as a tight end and linebacker. Joining him on the second team are OL Harley Bowman; OL Michael Esparza; OL Jake Gilbreath; DL Chris Huber; and DL Koby Langley.

Kicker Garett Davis and DL Jackson Roberts were named honorable mention.