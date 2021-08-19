Tigers host Benbrook in scrimmage on Thursday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Scrimmages always serve as a great measuring stick for a team early in the season, and the Glen Rose Tigers football team had its first scrimmage last Friday at Stephenville, and there were cases of the good, the bad and the ugly.

“You know of the first scrimmage there are going to be mistakes,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “Now, we have to find a way to learn from those mistakes.”

Tiger fans got a look at the Tigers at home Thursday when they hosted Benbrook in a scrimmage at Tiger Stadium.

Watkins said the focus will continue to get better one week at a time.

“We need to clean up some of our mistakes and not see the same busts this week,” he said. “We need to see more consistency on both sides of the ball.”

The two teams ran a combined 132 plays at Stephenville.

Offensively, Watkins liked how the veteran offensive line battled in the trenches and how a bevy of running back did a good job of running the ball downhill.

Defensively, Watkins said the Tigers forced a turnover, and forcing turnovers will be a big part of the team’s success this year.

“There were some positives that we can build on,” Watkins said. “We know we have to continue to get into better shape, we have to be better tacklers, and we have to be a more consistent team.”

The Tigers will open the season Aug. 27 at Springtown.

Glen Rose Varsity Football Schedule

• Aug. 27 - at Springtown, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 3 - GATESVILLE, 7 p.m.

• Sept. 10 - at Castleberry, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 17 - at Grandview, 7:30 p.m.

• Sept. 24 - at Decatur, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 1 - MINERAL WELLS, 7 p.m. (HC)

• Oct. 8 - GODLEY, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 15 - at Hillsboro, 7 p.m.

• Oct. 22 - VENUS, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)

• Nov. 5 - at Ferris, 7 p.m.

Glen Rose JV Red/White Schedule

• Aug. 26 - SPRINGTOWN, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 2 - at Gatesville, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 9 - CASTLEBERRY, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 16 - GRANDVIEW, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 23 - DECATUR, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Sept. 30 - at Mineral Wells, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 7 - at Godley, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 14 - HILLSBORO, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Oct. 21 - at Venus, 5/6:30 p.m.

• Nov. 4 - FERRIS, 5/6:30 p.m.