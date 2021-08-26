Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With a roster of 30-40 players each year and anywhere from 10-12 who graduate each year, the next-man-up mentality is always in the forefront for Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins entering a new season, and that holds true for the 2021 season.

Here’s a position-by-position look at the 2021 Tigers.

• Quarterback

Junior Hudson White will take over the reins at quarterback for two-year starter Austin Worthen. White mostly played running back last year, so he had only seven pass attempts.

He rushed for 564 yards last year, and completed just three passes for 67 yards.

• Running backs

Braulio Silva, Tristan Black and Sean Dodson all have valuable experience in the backfield, although it is somewhat limited since Worthen and White got the lion’s share of the carries last year.

Silva is a shifty, quick back with breakaway speed, while Black is a bruising downhill runner and Dodson is a mix of both.

Silva had 251 yards on 35 carries, Black had 195 yards on 46 carries and Dodson had 150 yards on 42 carries.

• Offensive line

The Tigers return four starters from a year ago in Jake Gilbreath, Harley Bowman, Peyton Klein and Michael Esparza.

Gilbreath will return at center and Bowman and Esparza will be the right and left tackles, respectively, and Klein will be the left guard.

“We said going into last year the offensive line was probably a weak spot for us with five new guys, and it ended up being one of the strengths of our team,” Watkins said. “They will for sure be a strength of our football team.”

Watkins said Hunter Douglas and Jax Garcia will be fighting for that fifth spot, but he expects both to see time.

•Tight end/slot

Camden Raymond did a solid job at tight end as a freshman last year in recording 13 catches for 171 yards.

In the slot, Watkins could use Carter Crabtree, Jaxson Riddle and Colton McPeek. None had a varsity reception last year.

•Wide receiver

Gone are Jake Treadaway, Reagan Rodriguez and Kanyon Keese, who recorded 101 of the Tigers’ 126 receptions last year.

“We have a lot of guys trying to step up to see who’s going to be that guy,” Watkins said.

Gage Cathey, Bodie Mausser, Walker James, Ian Bailey, Chuy Muro and Wyatt Walters all have a legitimate shot, along with Barron Barnes and Sheldon Kirbow.

“They all do some good things, but they have to get better at some things,” Watkins said. “A lot of them will play each game because a lot of them play in the secondary.”

• Defensive line

The defensive front was one of the strengths of the Tiger defense, and Watkins is expecting the same with anchor Max Hood, a three-year varsity player, Koby Langley, Jackson Roberts, Chris Hubert and freshman Keltyn Raymond.

Hood had 39 tackles and four sacks last year, and Hubert had 53 stops and two sacks, and Langley had 22 tackles.

• Linebacker

Caden McKenzie and his 68 tackles return at linebacker along with Camden Raymond, who had 52 tackles and Black. Completing those three are Brenden Guptill, Parker Stephenson and Connor Homrighuas.

• Secondary

The secondary is much like the wide receiving corps. There are a lot of players vying for those spots. It’s just a matter of who will step up and make plays, Watkins said.

Riddle, Cathey and Canyon Costello, who is also the back-up quarterback will man the safety positions, while Mausser, James, Walters and Muro are battling it out for two cornerback spots.

“The main thing with those corners is they have to do their assignments and not get beat deep,” Watkins said. “If we don’t get beat deep, it’ll be hard for people to put drives together against us.”

The Tigers open the season Friday at 7 p.m. at Springtown.

“I’m excited about our team and the work ethic they bring,” Watkins said. “I’m excited it’s game week. It’s been a long three weeks.”