Tigers open the season Friday at Springtown

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the fourth consecutive year, the Glen Rose Tigers and the Springtown Porcupines will meet on the gridiron when they kick off the season Friday night at 7 p.m. in Springtown.

The Porcupines hold a 2-1 edge over the Tigers, who won the meeting last year, 27-13. Springtown won 54-16 in 2019 and 49-43 in a barnburner in 2018.

“We’ll learn a lot about ourselves in Week 1,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “We know we’re going to their place and they have a good football team, and we have a bunch of new guys, and it’ll their first Friday night against a really good opponent.”

The Tigers will take the field with just nine seniors, but the upperclassmen at running back, on the offense and defensive lines and at linebacker have experience.

Hudson White, the district newcomer of the year, will take over at quarterback for Austin Worthen. White mostly played running back last year. He completed just 3-of-7 passes for 67 yards and a TD, but he rushed the ball 92 times for 564 yards and seven TDs and caught 11 passes for 203 yards.

“We know what he can bring to the table,” Watkins said. “And having another good runner at quarterback but also having guys beside him that can run the ball (will help).”

Braulio Silva, Tristan Black and Sean Dodson all saw time at running back, and according to Watkins, the jury is still out on the playmakers out wide.

“Can we control our emotions and not let the nerves take over and make a bunch of mistakes we normally wouldn’t make? That’s a key thing,” Watkins said. “In Game 1, it’s who can minimize the mistakes and who can play tired. No one is in the shape they need to be in yet.”

Last year, the Tigers (8-2) threw for 216.5 a game and rushed for 233.2 more, while the Porcupines threw for 211.7 yards and rushed for 132.1 yards.

Sophomore Hudson Hulett, the son of the Springtown head coach, will start at QB for the Porcupines and he’ll have weapons in Ashton Strahan, Matthew Lockard and Bodie Trejo.