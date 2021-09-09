Tigers travel to Castleberry after big win over Gatesville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After suffering a lopsided loss to open the season two weeks ago, the Glen Rose Tigers bounced back and picked up their first win of the year with a decisive 41-10 win over Gatesville in the home opener Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

Glen Rose quarterback Hudson White threw for 192 yards and three scores and rushed for 107 yards and a score in leading the Tigers, who scored just seven points in their season-opening loss to Springtown.

“It’s always good to earn your first win of the season,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “I think it takes a little pressure off everyone and the guys now know what they are capable of.”

The Tigers (1-1) will look to make it two in a row on Friday night when they travel to Castleberry for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Lions (0-2).

“I need to see us play a lot better on the road,” Watkins said. “We didn’t play well at all in our season opener on the road. I want to see our defense continue to fly around, be a physical football team and force turnovers. Offensively, the No. 1 goal this week is to have zero turnovers. I want to see us execute at a higher level and build off of last week.”

Watkins is hopeful for another noticeable jump like he saw from Week 1 to Week 2.

“We needed to see things fixed from the first week and we were able to do that,” He said. “They’ve done a good job going right back to work this week to get even better. That’s one of the good things about this team is they really want to be good.”

The Tigers got off to a slow start on Friday against the Hornets (1-1) by giving up a defensive touchdown on a fumble three plays into the game.

“I was very pleased with how well we responded to the early adversity,” Watkins said. “It started a lot like Week 1, but then we had guys step up and take control and make plays. It was good to see us take care of the ball in the second half and they know what we can do with each possession if we take care of the ball.”

After the Gatesville TD, the Tigers responded with a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard run by Braulio Silva.

The Tigers turned the ball over on their next two possessions, but the defense was stout with a Gage Cathey interception, and a fumble recovery by Tristan Black to thwart any Gatesville drives.

“Our defense was much more physical and they were able to force some turnovers again and that is always huge,” Watkins said. “We had guys flying around and making plays all over the defense. They were huge early in the game by continuing to get stops because we turned it over three times in the first half. They were the reason we were able to have any type of lead at half time.”

And, the Tigers took the lead for good on a 1-yard Black run, and they led 14-7 at the break.

The Tiger defense only allowed a 27-yard field goal on six Gatesville drives in the second half, while the offense got three TD passes from White to Camden Raymond (42 yards and 54 yards on his only two catches), and a 7-yarder to Max Hood. White also rushed for a 49-yard score.

“He showed improvement from Week 1 to Week 2,” Watkins said of White, the junior quarterback. “He was able to settle in and make some plays, especially in the second half. He knows taking care of the ball is our No. 1 priority and that’s the biggest thing we have to fix right now. But I like what I’m seeing from him and excited to see him progress throughout the season. He will get more and more comfortable with each game.”

Defensively, Caden McKenzie paced the Tigers with 14 tackles, while Hood had 12 tackles, including a pair of sacks, and Cathey had 10 stops to go along with his interception.