Tigers face tough test with No. 4 Zebras on Friday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers will face their toughest test so far this season when they travel to Grandview Friday night for a meeting with the fourth-ranked Zebras. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The Tigers enter the contest on a two-game winning streak after dispatching Castleberry, 47-0, last week on the road. The Tigers amassed 499 yards total offense, while defensively they allowed 71 yards total offense to the Lions while forcing five turnovers and recording their first shutout of the year.

“Our defense is really flying around and being physical,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “I believe being physical has been a big part in creating the turnovers. They are having fun and making lots of plays.”

The unbeaten Class 3A Div. I Zebras (3-0) have wins over Makaloff (24-21), Salado (32-28) and Godley (37-14).

“We have to continue to play great defense, we have to protect the ball on offense and we have to cut out the penalties,” Watkins said. “It’s going to be a fun week of preparation and an exciting game on Friday night.”

The Tigers were relentless on both sides of the ball in the win over Castleberry. They scored 19 first-quarter points and 14 more in the second quarter to lead 33-0 at the break. They added one score in each of the third and fourth quarters.

Quarterback Hudson White completed 12 of 15 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns, and he also rushed for 111 yards and touchdown on 11 carries.

“We were able to establish the run and we had lots of guys step up and make plays in the passing game,” Watkins said. “I think our guys are getting more comfortable running the offense each week, and that’s why we are able to show the progress that we have.”

In all, the Tigers recorded 218 yards passing and 271 yards rushing. Behind White, Sean Dodson racked up 87 yards on 10 carries and two TDs and Tristan Black added 53 yards on seven carries with a touchdown.

Ian Bailey (2-59), Colton McPeek (1-53) and Camden Raymond (3-37) recorded touchdown receptions.

Max Hood recorded 11 stops, including two sacks, while Black had nine tackles and Caden McKenzie and Keltyn Raymond had seven and six stops, respectively. McKenzie also had a forced fumble and Keltyn Raymond also had a sack.

Senior defensive back Gage Cathey has a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery, and Canyon Costello and Walker James also tallied interceptions.

“Our guys are playing with confidence again and feeding off of one another,” Watkins said. “It’s going to be a great test this week, and we are fired up about it.”