Tigers rout No. 4 Grandview, 54-24; travel to Decatur

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GRANDVIEW — In many ways, Glen Rose’s 54-24 road victory over Class 3A No. 4 Grandview on Friday was unforgettable with quarterback Hudson White rushing for a school-record six touchdowns with the Tigers grinding out nearly 700 yards total offense, but head football coach Cliff Watkins is making sure they are quick to forget.

“That’s a great win, but on Monday, we have to forget about it and get back to work,” he said. “When you get into district and the playoffs you have to beat good teams back to back to back, so you have to forget about the last one and get ready for the next one each week if you want to be a really good football team.”

The Tigers (3-1), winners of three straight, will face another solid opponent on the road on Friday when they travel to Decatur for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Eagles (2-2).

“They have gotten better each week,” Watkins said. “This will be the best offense we have seen so far, and they are not giving up many points on defense each week either. It’ll be another tough test on the road.”

The Eagles, who have wins over Alvarado and Graham and losses to Kennedale and Midlothian Heritage, are averaging 272 yards a game total offense (184 rushing, 88 receiving) with Preston Escobar leading the way with 16 of 33 completions for 263 yards and three scores, while running back Cade Johnson has rushed for 257 yards, including two 100-yard games.

On Friday, while White (280 yards on 19 carries) and Braulio Silva (163 yards on 15 carries) were running roughshod over the Zebras, the defense held the Grandview offense to no points in the second half while notching three interceptions and three sacks in the game.

“The defense played really well again,” Watkins said. “We really challenged them at half to take control and tackle better in the second half and they came out and did just that.”

Running behind linemen Jake Gilbreath, Hunter Douglas, Harley Bowman, Michael Esparza, Peyton Klein and Jax Garcia, the Tigers rushed for a season-high 457 yards.

“We knew coming into the season our offensive line should be a team strength, and they have kind of taken that role and ran with it,” Watkins said. “They take a lot of pride in being physical and being a great unit. When we are able to run the ball like that, it opens up so many other things for us offensively.”

In addition, White completed 11 of 15 passes for 215 yards but was picked twice. Camden Raymond tallied a season-high seven catches for 178 yards. Four other Tiger receivers had one catch each.

In the first half when the two teams were trading scores, While had TD runs of 10, 1, 41 and 3 yards as the Tigers led 28-24 at the break.

In their five second-half drives, the Zebras punted twice, were picked off twice (Colton McPeak and Gage Cathey) and lost the ball on downs. In all, the Tigers tallied four interceptions as Walker James recorded an interception in the first half.

“It’s a competition to see who can create or get the most turnovers so they are always very conscious about getting the ball out,” Watkins said. “They are flying around and having fun doing it.”

While the Tiger defense held the Zebras without a score in the final 24 minutes, White added TD runs of 88 and 44 yards, while Silva hit pay dirt with runs of 34 and 14 yards.

Linebacker Caden McKenzie led the Tigers with 14 stops, including two tackles for loss, and Raymond had 11 tackles and Tristan Black and Cathey, who has a team-best four interceptions on the year, recorded six stops each.

Max Hood picked up his sixth sack of the season, while McKenzie and McPeek each added a sack.