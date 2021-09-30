Tigers win fourth straight; host Mineral Wells for homecoming

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers notched their fourth consecutive victory Friday night with a decision 41-21 road win over Decatur.

Glen Rose quarterback Hudson White recorded his fourth 100-yard rushing game with 145 yards on 24 carries and five touchdowns to lead the Tiger attack that jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead.

“It’s always great to start fast,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “It gives us the early momentum and makes the opponent start to adjust early in the game. We have to start playing better in the second quarter after our fast start.”

White, who rushed for a school-record six touchdowns in the win over Grandview two weeks ago, had first-quarter TD runs of 11, 2 and 2 yards as the Tigers built an insurmountable lead.

The Tiger defense held the Eagles to just 217 yards total offense, and the Eagles managed one TD at the 8:40 mark of the second half in their first five possessions of the game.

“We knew coming into the season that our front six should be the strength of our defense, and they have proven that the last few weeks,” Watkins said. “They have done a great job of winning the line of scrimmage and causing havoc in our opponents' backfield.”

Decatur completed just 4-of-11 passes for 81 yards. Caden McKenzie led the Tiger defense with 14 tackles and two sacks, while Tristan Black added 12 stops. Max Hood and Chris Hubert had six stops each, and Hubert had a sack. Colten McPeek recorded an interception.

The Eagles (2-3) scored with 9:10 left in the third quarter to cut the lead to 21-14, but the Tigers answered with a 1-yard run from White and a 2-yard run from Black to balloon the lead back up the 35-14 with 8:32 left in the game.

After the Eagles whittled into the lead, the White recorded his fifth score of the night on a 26-yard run with just over two minutes left in the game.

The Tigers finished with 436 yards total offense. In addition to his rushing yards, White completed 11 of 20 passes for 153 yards. Braulio Silva went over 100 yards with 107 yards on 17 carries. Camden Raymond tallied five receptions for 45 yards, and Ian Bailey had three receptions for 63 yards.

With the win, the Tigers improve to 4-1 overall and they will host Mineral Wells for homecoming on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in their final non-district contest of the season.

“We have to prepare this week just like the first five weeks,” Watkins said. “Homecoming is an exciting week, but it is for the alumni, the school and community. It’s another opportunity for us to go compete and get better.”

The Rams (4-1) were 4-0 before losing 24-21 to Gainesville last week.

“They are a much-improved team from last year and have found ways to win games,” Watkins said. “They are going to try and line up and run right at us, and we are going to have to find a way to win the battle up front again this week.”

The Tiger defense has been up to the task as of late. For the year, it has produced 14 sacks and created 13 turnovers (10 interceptions and three fumble recoveries).

“We are glad to see the progress from week to week,” Watkins said. “We have to continue that throughout the season so we can be playing our best football when it counts.”