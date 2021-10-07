Tigers begin title defense Friday with Godley

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers will begin their quest for their sixth consecutive undefeated district championship Friday night when they host the Godley Wildcats in the first District 5-4A contest of the year at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

“We have not talked about it,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “We are focusing on this team this year and what we have to do to be district champs in 2021. It’ll take us being prepared to play each week and take it one game at a time.”

With only four district games, getting off to a good start is paramount.

“It’ll be huge to start district with a win,” Watkins said. “Being in a small district, you can’t have a week that you slip up. We have to be ready to play at a high level every time we take the field.”

The Tigers enter the contest on a five-game winning streak after trouncing Mineral Wells, 63-20, last Friday. The Wildcats are 2-3 and enter the game after losing to Aubrey 52-24 last week.

“This has turned into a rivalry game for us, and we know we are always going to get their best,” Watkins said. “They have put up a lot of points. We are excited to start district at home and looking forward to seeing another great crowd.”

The Tigers and Wildcats have played three common opponents this year with Castleberry, Springtown and Grandview. Both teams lost to Springtown, both beat Castleberry, but Glen Rose beat Grandview.

Glen Rose is averaging 431.9 yards total offense with 144.6 passing and 287.3 rushing. Quarterback Hudson White is averaging 162.2 yards per game on the ground with 18 touchdowns, while Braulio Silva is averaging 75 yards and three TDs. In all, the Tigers have scored 29 rushing touchdowns.

White has also completed 45 of 77 passes for 868 yards and seven TDs. Camden Raymond has a team-best 18 catches for 359 yards and three scores, and Ian Bailey has eight receptions for 232 yards and two scores.

Defensively, Caden McKenzie leads the team with 76 tackles, followed by Tristan Black (57), Max Hood (53) and Raymond (43). Hood has six sacks and McKenzie has five.

The Tigers have recorded 11 interceptions led by Gage Cathey with four, followed by Walker James (3) and Colton McPeek (2).

“We’ve been a physical football team that has been able to win at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Watkins said of the five-game winning streak. “That will be huge for us going forward.”

In the win over the Rams, White, who averaged 20.6 per carry, rushed for a school-record 330 yards and five touchdowns on 16 carries, while Black had 118 yards and a 1-yard first-half touchdown on 13 carries. Sean Dodson had 46 yards and a score and Conner Homrighaus had 40 yards and one trip to pay dirt.

McKenzie led the Tiger defense with 15 stops, and Hood and Keltyn Raymond had 10 each. The Tigers allowed just 327 total yards to the Rams.

The Tigers led 14-0 before the Rams, who fumbled the kickoff after the Tigers’ first touchdown, had the ball on offense, and they never looked back. Glen Rose increased the lead to 28-0 before the Rams scored right before the half to cut the lead to 28-6.

Glen Rose scored two more times in the third quarter (White 86, 6) to go up 42-14 before the Rams scored again, and then the Tigers put up three scores by White (60), Dodson (2) and Homrighaus (24). White’s two first-half TDs were runs of 20 and 11 yards.

Bailey had two catches for 86 yards, including his 66-yard TD grab for the Tigers’ third score of the game.