Tigers face Hillsboro in key district contest

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers, who have won six consecutive games, can put a stranglehold on the rest of the teams in District 5-4A if they can pick up a win at Hillsboro at 7 p.m. Friday night.

The Tigers, who have five straight district titles, opened up their title defense with a 41-24 win over Godley last Friday, and the Wildcats were figured to be the Tigers’ biggest threat to winning district in 2021.

Hillsboro is also unbeaten in district but its lone win was a 48-2 win over Venus.

“It’ll be very important to go down to Hillsboro and find a way to win,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “They are the only other 1-0 team in the district right now, so we both know this is a big game, and we will get their best on Friday night.”

Like Glen Rose, the Hawks have a dual-threat quarterback in Frankie Montoya, who has rushed for 826 yards 10 touchdowns and thrown for 371 yards and five TDs. He has been intercepted four times.

“We have to be very disciplined on defense and be better tacklers. They can score from anywhere on the field,” Watkins said.

The Tigers counter with quarterback Hudson White, who torched Godley for four rushing TDs. He has thrown from 995 yards and seven TDs with four interceptions, and after last week’s 93-yard performance, he’s rushed for 1,166 yards and 22 scores.

On Friday against Godley, the Tigers found themselves down early in the second quarter, but they made the necessary adjustments to hold the Wildcats to just one touchdown the remainder of the game.

The two teams traded scores, and Godley took the 14-13 lead and then extended it with a FG after a Glen Rose miscue.

“We had a turnover on special teams, then the defense was able to hold them to a field goal, which was huge,” Watkins said. “The guys never got down or panicked. They kept fighting and got things going back in our favor.”

Tristan Black, who had 26 yards rushing in the game, scored the Tigers’ first TD on a 2-yard run, and White followed with a 38-yard score and 4-yard score to give the Tigers the lead for good at 20-17 at the half.

Following a blocked punt, Black punched it in from 4 yards out to increase the lead to 27-17, and White later added touchdown runs of 3 and 36 yards to push the lead to 41-17. Godley scored its last touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

White completed 7 of 8 passes for 127 yards. Camden Raymond and Ian Bailey had two catches each for 59 and 41 yards, respectively.

Defensively, Caden McKenzie and Raymond led the Tigers with 13 tackles each, while Chris Hubert added 10 and Black finished with nine.