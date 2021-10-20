Tigers host Venus, say farewell to 9 seniors

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Nine Tigers will play their final home game at Tiger Stadium on Friday night when Glen Rose, winners of seven straight, host Venus at 7 p.m.

Seniors Sheldon Kirbow, Chuy Muro, Colton McPeek, Chris Hubert, Gage Cathey, Conner Homrighaus, Max Hood, Wyatt Walters and Barron Barnes will lace 'em up for the last time, and according to Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins, each of them played a role in one way or another to the success of the team over the years.

“These seniors have been a part of a lot of wins with the Tiger Football program,” he said. “They deserve a lot of credit for their hard work and dedication to our program. I want us to go out and play well because they deserve that in their last game at Tiger Stadium.”

This class has won three straight undefeated district championships, and at 2-0 this year, the Tigers are poised to make it four with Venus and Ferris left on the schedule.

The Tigers have won seven straight games, including last Friday’s 28-21 overtime win at Hillsboro, while Venus is 0-6 and has scored only 22 points all season.

“We have to focus on us getting better,” Watkins said. “It’s that time of year that we have to find a way to play at a high level every time we take the field. That’s what it’s going to take for us to win games in November.”

Glen Rose’s Tristan Black scored on a 14-yard run on the Tigers’ first possession of overtime, and the Tiger defense held the Hawks on downs to preserve the victory.

“Our defense definitely kept us in the game and gave us chance to win,” Watkins said. “We still have to tackle better and not give up the big play but overall the defense is the reason we were able to win the game.”

Caden McKenzie led the Tiger defense with 10 stops, while Max Hood and Brenden Guptill had eight each.

Uncharacteristically, the Tiger offense allowed two Hillsboro defensive touchdowns on a pick-six on Glen Rose’s first possession of the game, and fumble recovery late in the game when the Hawks took a 21-14 lead.

Glen Rose quarterback Hudson White scored on a 2-yard run late in the game to knot it up at 21-21. Hillsboro attempted a 51-yard field goal at the end of regulation, but it was well wide.

Glen Rose got the ball to open the overtime session and Black scored to give the Tigers the win.

“As bad as it was at some points, I was extremely proud of how the guys never stopped believing and knew they were going to find a way to win,” Watkins said. “It wasn’t a pretty win, but it was good to see us fight through a lot of adversity and find a way to win a road district game that we did not play well.”

Black had 24 carries for 111 yards and three scores, while White threw for 118 and rushed for 152 more to lead the Tigers.

Ian Bailey had three catches for 73 yards.

The Tiger offense racked up 432 yards total offense, while the Tiger defense allowed just 235 yards.