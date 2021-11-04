Undefeated district season in sights at Ferris

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers, winners of eight straight games, will close out the regular season Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ferris with a lot on the line.

A win would lock up the Tigers’ sixth consecutive undefeated district season as well as sewing up the No. 1 seed for the playoffs in District 5-4A.

The Tigers, who haven’t lost since falling to Springtown in the season opener, are averaging 435.9 yards per game offensively, while Ferris is averaging 403.6 yards per contest.

Ferris (5-4, 2-1) is coming off a 48-6 win over Venus, while the Tigers had a bye.

Quarterback Hudson White leads the Tiger offense. He’s thrown for 1,253 yards and nine touchdowns while rushing for 1,421 yards and 26 TDs. He’s averaging 157.9 yards per game and 10.8 yards per carry.

Braulio Silva has rushed for 503 yards and six touchdowns while grinding out 7.5 yards per carry.

The Yellowjackets are led by quarterback Nathan Greek, who has thrown for 1,468 yards and 16 TDs with seven interceptions, while running back Darrick Willis leads the team in rushing with 996 yards and 11 TDs, and Kayden Barnes has rushed for 542 yards and eight scores.

Glen Rose has won the last three meetings between the two clubs: 35-8 (2020); 34-15 (2019); and 72-23 (2018).

The first round of the Class 4A Div. II playoffs begin next week, and the Tigers — should they finish first in District 5-4A — would play the fourth-place team from District 6-4A, and right now it could be Caddo Mills, Community or Farmersville.