Tigers bow out of playoffs with double-OT loss to Pleasant Grove

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

FRISCO — The Glen Rose Tigers’ run in the Class 4A Div. II playoffs came to an end Saturday at The Star in Frisco with a 36-34 double-overtime loss to Pleasant Grove, but despite the setback, the season is one for the ages.

“I’m extremely proud of our team,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “They got better throughout the season and accomplished a lot of great things.”

This group was the first team in school history to win 10 games in a row and is tied for second-most wins in school history. It also upped the school’s undefeated district championships to six straight.

“These guys have a lot of reasons to hold their heads up high,” Watkins said.

The Tigers (10-2) opened the season with a blowout loss to Springtown and the season came to an end when Pleasant Grove stopped the Tigers’ two-point conversion try at the end of the second overtime.

The Hawks (7-5) scored with less than two minutes left in regulation to send the game into overtime after forcing the Tigers to punt deep in their own territory.

The Tigers had the ball first in the extra session and Braulio Silva scored from a yard out, and Chuy Muro added the extra-point kick to make it 28-21.

Pleasant Grove answered to send the game into the second OT tied at 28-all, and the Hawks scored on their possession in the second extra period and converted the mandatory two-point try to lead 36-28.

Glen Rose’s Tristan Black scored on a 4-yard run, but the Tigers were stopped on the two-point try to end the game.

“We had been able to get 5-plus yards on that play every time we had run it to that point,” Watkins said of the running play to the right side that was snubbed in the backfield.

“I felt confident that we could do it again and go to a third OT,” Watkins said. “There was definitely some thoughts of a few different plays and giving Hudson (White) the chance with the ball, but we ended up going with our short-yardage package, and they found a way to get the stop.”

After Keltyn Raymond forced a fumble and Max Hood recovered it, the Tigers scored the first touchdown of the game when White hit Braulio Silva with a 9-yard strike with 2:54 left in the first quarter.

After a Bodee Mausser interception and lengthy Tiger drive, Silva scored his second TD of the game at the 9:06 mark of the second quarter with a 1-yard run to increase the Tiger lead to 14-0.

The Hawks cut the lead to 14-7 with a score midway through the second quarter, and they were poised to tie the game, but the Tigers stopped the Hawks at the 1-yard line as time expired.

“The defense played fantastic again this week,” Watkins said. “We were able to hold an explosive offense to just 21 points in regulation. We were flying around and playing physical football. They were fun to watch.”

White completed 7 of 13 passes for 101 yards with a touchdown and interception while rushing for 144 yards on 26 carries. Silva rushed for 64 yards in 26 carries, and he also has six receptions for 90 yards.

“Our kids played great,” Watkins said. “They fought their tails off against a premier team in the state. They’ve played for a state championship in three of the past four years and have an extremely talented team, and our guys proved to the state that they can play with the best."