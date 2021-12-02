White leads list of Tiger all-district performers

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the fifth time in the last six years, a Glen Rose quarterback has been named the district's most valuable player.

Junior signal-caller Hudson White, who set three new school records and tied another, was tabbed the District 4-4A player of the year, while four other Tigers brought home superlative awards and a bevy were named to the first-, second-, and honorable-mention teams when the awards were announced last week.

“Individual accolades come from successful teams,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “These guys that were recognized for these awards are definitely deserving and had some great individual plays and games, but it is also because of the guys around them.”

In addition to White, who joins the GR QB MVP list that includes Ethan Hartman, Cameron Griffin and Austin Worthen (won it twice), Peyton Klein was named the top offensive lineman; Tristan Black, utility player of the year; Max Hood, defensive player of the year; and Canyon Costello, newcomer of the year.

Nine Tigers were named to the first team, eight to the second team and seven to honorable mention. Twenty-seven Tigers were named to the all-academic team.

“We had such a selfless team, and no one cared who got the credit. They just wanted to play hard for their team,” Watkins said. “This team accomplished so many great things, and I couldn’t be more proud of the 2021 Tiger Football Team.”

White set new school records rushing yards in a game (330); rushing TDs in a game (6); and touchdowns in a season (30); and tied Weston Halcom for points in a game (36).

“Hudson is a great leader and I was so happy with the way he progressed throughout the season,” Watkins said. “I can’t wait to see all the incredible things he does for our program next year.”

Black was second on the team in tackles with 114 to go along with 18 tackles for loss and three sacks. Offensively, he rushed for 384 yards and 10 scores.

“Tristan was a huge factor for us on both sides of the ball,” Watkins said. “He was a huge playmaker on the defensive side of the ball and was also able to make some key plays for us on offense in some big situations.”

Klein, a two-year starter, was a key cog in an offense that averaged 417.1 yards per game (297.6 ground, 129.5 air).

“Our offensive line was great all season long and was a huge reason for our success on offense,” Watkins said. “Peyton was the anchor of that unit and is a leader for us on and off the field.”

Hood, a defensive tackle, was third on the team in tackles with 94, including a team-best 29 tackles for loss and a team-best eight sacks. He also holds the school record for fumbles recovered in a career (6).

“Max did so much for our defense,” Watkins said. “He was a three-year player on the defensive line and set some of our defensive records this year. He was the guy that opposing teams had to game plan around and was always in their backfield.”

Costello was a mainstay in the Tigers’ defensive backfield where he had 49 tackles and three interceptions. He was also the back-up quarterback.

“Canyon grew up a lot this season and showed a lot of growth throughout the year,” Watkins said. “He made some big plays for us down the stretch and we expect a lot of great things from him the next two years.”

WR Ian Bailey; OL Harley Bowman; DB Gage Cathey; OL Michael Esparza; OL Jake Gilbreath; DL Chris Hubert; DB Walker James; LB Caden McKenzie; and RB Braulio Silva were named to the first team.

LB Brenden Guptill; OL Kolby Langley; WR/CB Bodee Mausser; WR Colton McPeek; TE Camden Raymond; DL Keltyn Raymond, and DB Jaxon Riddle were named to the second team.

RB Sean Dodson; DB Colton McPeek; K Chuy Muro; LB Camden Raymond; DL Jackson Roberts; DB Wyatt Walters; and TE Jesse Whitewood were honorable mention.

Barron Barnes; Bowman; Cathey; Costello; Carter Crabtree; Dodson; Hunter Douglas; Esparza; Gilbreath; Guptill; Conner Homrighaus; Hubert; Caden Hunka; James; Sheldon Kirby; Klein; Langley; Mausser; McKenzie; McPeek; Camden Raymond; Keltyn Raymond; Silva; Parker Stephenson; Walters; White; and Whitewood were academic all-district.