Perry leads Tigers in season-opening tournament

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose senior Blake Perry carded rounds of 80 and 79 on the Links course at Squaw Valley Golf Course last weekend as the Tigers played 10th at the season-opening Dinosaur Invitational.

Teammate Ethan Howard had rounds of 88-80 (168) and Matthew Hammonds had rounds of 92-89 (181) for the Tigers.

Midlothian Heritage’s Hall Germany shot a pair of 72s to take the top medalist honors while Denton’s Zach Tjaden had rounds of 77-71 to place second. He was just one of two players to shoot a round under par during the invite.

As a team, the Tigers shot 350 the first day and were five strokes better on Day Two (345) in finishing at 695. Burleson Centennial shot 611 to win the team title and Argyle (615) was second and Mansfield Lake Ridge was third (632).

On the girls side, Kylie Frush had rounds of 97-87 (184) to lead the Lady Tigers and Emery Brewer had rounds of 97-95 (192).

At Squaw Creek on Monday, Perry shot an 84 to tie for ninth, while Howard shot a 92 and tied for 21.