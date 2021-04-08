Lady Tigers finish second, advance to regional golf meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the second time in three years, the Glen Rose girls golf team will compete at regionals.

The Lady Tigers held a seven-shot lead over the No. 2 team from Lampasas for second place heading into Monday’s final round of the District 6-4A golf tournament in Gatesville.

“We talked a lot about it being a match play tournament now; just beat the girl in your group from the team that was trailing us,” Glen Rose golf coach Owen Clifton said. “I’m proud of the girls because each one of them did their job.”

Behind a 93 from Kylie Frush and a 94 from Taylee Whalen, who shot a 103 in the first day a week earlier on the Links Course at Squaw Valley, the Lady Tigers shot a final-day 409 securing their second-place finish, while No. 2 Lampasas shot a 433.

“Kylie was very steady and played well this year,” Clifton said. “The exciting thing is Kylie’s best golf is in front of her.”

The top two teams and the top two finishers not on either of the qualifying teams advance to the regional meet April 19-20 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

Behind Frush and Whalen, Emery Brewer shot a 108 and Addy Turner carded a 115 for the Lady Tigers, who finished with a two-day total of 808. Lampasas’ top team won the tournament with a 662, No. 2 Lampasas was third at 839, and Stephenville was fourth at 861.

Lampasas’ LeeAnn Parker finished with a final total of 154 (73-81) to win the top medalist honors by 15 shots over teammate Kinsley Lindeman 169 (78-91).

On the boys side, the Tigers finished fifth with a two-day total of 725. Ethan Howard’s 165 (79-86) was tops for the Tigers, and it was good for a ninth-place finish. He was followed by Blake Perry at 176 (82-94), Matthew Hammonds 184 (88-96) and Scotty Statler (220 (109-111).

Gatesville (635) edged Stephenville (643) by nine shots, followed by Brownwood (657), Lampasas (714) and Glen Rose (725).

Stephenville’s Hunter Rudloff finished with two-day total of 147 (72-75) to win top medalist honors, edging Gateville’s Evan Washburn (152) and Caleb Washburn (152) by five strokes.