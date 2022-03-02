Glen Rose golfers host Dino Classic Friday, Saturday

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose boys and girls golf teams will tee it up in their second meet of the spring season Friday and Saturday at the Dinosaur Classic being contested at Squaw Valley Golf Course.

On the boys side, the 15-team field, along with a host of individual players, will tee off on the Lakes Course and Links at 8:30 a.m. Lorena, Maypearl and Keene will go off beginning at 9 a.m. on the Links course.

Glen Rose, Brownwood and Burleson will begin on Hole 2, while Bridgeport, Eaton and Joshua will start at Hole 11.

Andrew Clark (8:30 a.m.), Logan Lancaster (8:38 a.m.), Jax Hepler (8:46 a.m.), Scotty Statler (8:54 a.m.) and Ethan Howard (9:02 a.m.) will compete for the Tigers.

On the girls side, the 12-team field will begin at 9:50 a.m. on Holes 2 and 11. Centennial, Mansfield Legacy, Chisholm Trail and Midlothian will go off No. 2, and Glen Rose, Denton, Joshua and Heritage will go off No. 11 beginning at 10 a.m. Lorena, Maypearl and Wall will tee off on No. 10 on the Links at 9:45 a.m.

Kyla Halcom (10 a.m.), Adison David (10:09 a.m.), Addy Turner (10:18 a.m.), Taylee Whalen (10:27 a.m.) and Kylie Frush (10:36 a.m.) will compete for the Lady Tigers.

Saturday’s tee times will begin with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.