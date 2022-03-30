Frush places seconds, earns berth to regionals

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — For the third time in her career at Glen Rose, Kylie Frush has qualified for the regional golf meet.

Frush, a senior, who went to the state meet as a freshman junior (COVID disrupted her sophomore season), shot a two-day total 169 at the District 6-4A golf meet Monday and Tuesday to finish second overall to punch her ticket.

On the first day, Monday, at Hancock Park in Lampasas, Frush shot an 86 and was in third place heading into the final day on Tuesday at Squaw Valley Golf Course, where she shot an 83 to close the gap and finish second.

She was five shots behind individual medalist Jennifer Greiner of Lampasas, who had rounds of 83-81 for a two-day total of 164.

Lampasas, with four players in the top five, easily captured the team title with a two-day total 685, 110 shots better than second-place Brownwood (795). Glen Rose (796) was third, just missing qualifying for the regional meet as a team by just one shot. Lampasas White (851) was fourth, and Stephenville (997) was fifth.

Behind Frush, Taylee Whalen was eighth with a two-day total 190, and she is an alternate for the regional meet that will be held April 20-21 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

Glen Rose’s Addy Turner (209) was 14th, followed by Joslin Young (20th, 229) and Adison David (23rd, 249).