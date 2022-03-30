Howard finishes fourth, qualifies for regional meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter\

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose senior Ethan Howard fired a two-day total 163 to finish fourth overall at the District 6-4A Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday to advance to the regional meet later this month.

Howard shot a first-day 82 on Monday at Hancock Park Golf Course in Lampasas, and then followed it up with an 81 at Squaw Valley Golf Course in Glen Rose on Tuesday to earn his berth to the regional meet scheduled for April 18-19 at Shadow Hills Golf Course in Lubbock.

Brownwood won the district team title with a two-day total of 635, well ahead of second-place Lampasas (683). Stephenville (698) was third, followed by Gatesville (708) and Glen Rose (738).

Brownwood also went 1-2 overall individually with Sir Jones (152) winning with rounds of 71-81, and Hudson Reagan (152) was second with rounds of 76-76. Jones won in a playoff.

The Lions finished with five golfers in the top six. Lampasas’ Peyton Spore (156) was third overall.

Behind Howard, Jax Heppler (190) was 21st for Glen Rose followed by Chandler Davis (22nd, 191); Logan Lancaster (24th, 194) and Andrew Clark (25th, 201).