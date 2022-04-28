Frush finishes in top 25 at Region 1 golf meet

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

LUBBOCK — In her final Class 4A Region 1 golf tournament April 20-21, Glen Rose senior golfer Kylie Frush shot rounds of 84-84 for a two-day total 168 to finish 24th overall at the meet held at Shadow Hills Golf Club.

Frush, who placed second at the District 6-4A meet in late March, competed at the regional meet three years of her four years at Glen Rose, only missing it her sophomore season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Frush needed to finish in the top three of the players whose teams didn’t automatically qualify to advance to state, but she was 11 strokes back.

Argyle Black won the meet with a two-day total 607, followed by Andrews Black (609) and Seminole (645).

Argyle Black’s Madison Wert carded a two-day 147 to win top medalist, while Lampasas Shaylee Wolfe (149) was second by playoff, and Seminole’s Kendra Elias (149) and Andrews Black’s Peighton Manning (149) also tied for second.

Wolfe, Monahans’ Madisyn Yanez (11th, 157) and Andrew Gold’s Emma Carrasco (11th, 157) were the three individual qualifiers.