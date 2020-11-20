McKenzie signs to plays softball at Southwestern

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose senior softball player Taylor McKenzie signed a national letter of intent Tuesday afternoon to play at Southwestern University in Georgetown, fulfilling a personal goal to compete at the next level.

“When I was younger, I had only wanted to play softball for fun, but one day I remember being at the fields and watching Hannah Morales pitch. She was so talented, and I wanted to one day be as good as her,” McKenzie said.

“My dad spent hours working with me to help me achieve this when one day the possibility of playing in college was brought up this became then new dream.”

The official signing took place at the softball field at Glen Rose High School among family, friends and teammates.

“My dad saw my potential and pushed me even further,” she said. “There were times when it felt hopeless. I felt like it would never happen, but still, my dad pushed me and didn't let me give up. Now thanks to him collegiate softball is my future.”

Southwestern competes in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (NCAA Div. III) and it had exactly what McKenzie was looking for from an educational standpoint and as a softball program.

“Southwestern offered me the best education while also having a competitive team that would allow me the opportunity to one day play for a national championship,” she said.

McKenzie’s quest to play college softball began roughly eight years ago when she began playing select softball where she honed her skills as a left-handed hitter and pitcher.

“Through select softball, I have met and played some of the best athletes in the country, and become a better athlete myself,” she said. “It was while playing in a select softball tournament that I met Coach (Emerald) Doria, the head Southwestern softball coach, and was given the opportunity to play at the collegiate level.”

McKenzie said she is intending to pitch, but she’s not ruling out the possibility of playing other spots as well.

“If I become competitive enough on the field, there is promise that I could potentially earn a spot to play at other positions,” she said.

Right now, she’s setting her sights on her final high school season, hoping to make up for lost time caused by the COVID-19 pandemic that cut the 2020 season short.

“I am excited to compete with my girls again,” she said. “Our team holds so much promise, and I am excited to see them in action one last time before I graduate."