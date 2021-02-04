Lady Tigers looking to pick up where they left off last year

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Three scrimmages into the 2021 season, Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller likes what he has seen so far.

“All the hard work the girls have done in the offseason is showing on the field,” he said. “We were a little nervous and rusty early in the first scrimmage, but we played much better in the second. Monday night we looked even better.”

The Lady Tigers played Grandview and Hillsboro on Saturday and Early on Monday night. They will scrimmage Brock and Springtown at home on Friday and at Lorena on Tuesday before opening the season at home on Feb. 12 with Benbrook.

“We need to continue to get better at the plate, swing at good pitches and work the pitcher deeper into the count,” he said. “Defensively, we just need to play more and continue to gel as a unit.”

The Lady Tigers were 15-9 before the 2020 season ended abruptly due to the COVID-19 virus. They ended the season last year by beating the No. 5 team in Class 4A, and they return six starters from that team.

“We are looking right now for five or six girls to fill out the roster. We have some talented younger girls who are going to have to step up and fill the shoes of those who graduated last year,” he said. “We are hoping to pick up where we left off. The girls are extremely motivated to get back to a high level of play.”

On the mound, the Lady Tigers return southpaw Taylor McKenzie, who has signed to play collegiately at Southwestern University (Georgetown, Texas) and righty Addison Nance. In addition to her seven wins on the mound, McKenzie hit .468, while Nance recorded five wins. She also hit .426.

The Lady Tigers will also look to Kaycee Bock, Felicity Austin, Mallory Goff and Brooklynn Vara to provide leadership.

Shortstop Bock hit .485 with 11 doubles, two triples and 23 RBIs. Austin hit .404, Goff hit .392 and Vara hit .250 and scored 11 runs.

“I believe, as do the girls, that we can be as good or better than last year,” Miller said. “The girls have had a great offseason. We are faster and stronger at this point than we were last year.”