Nance twirls complete game in win over Mineral Wells

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose’s Addison Nance fired a complete-game three-hitter and fanned 15, while Felicity Austin went 3-for-3 in leading the Lady Tiger softball team to a 5-1 season-opening victory over Mineral Wells on Tuesday night.

Nance picked up her first win of the season by allowing just the one run, and it was unearned in the top of the seventh.

“She pitched really well. She hit her spots well and kept the batters off balance all night,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said.

The Lady Tigers scored all of their runs in the first three innings.

In her three-hit night, Felicity Austin doubled and belted a solo homer, while Catalina Sanchez drove in two on her only hit of the night, and Alli Austin also drove in a run with a single.

Kaycee Bock had a pair of hits and a run scored in the victory.

“We hit the ball well for most of the game,” Miller said. “We lost focus later on in the game and it caused us to give up a run that we shouldn’t have. That’s going to our focus throughout the Hannah Morales Tournament — staying focused for seven innings.”

The Lady Tigers opened the tournament on Thursday with games against Venus and Chisholm Trail, and on Friday they played Alvarado (8 a.m.). They close out the tournament on Saturday with Benbrook (8 a.m.) and Tolar (8 p.m.)