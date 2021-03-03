Lady Tigers suffer first loss of the season

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After winning their first seven games of the season, including winning the Hannah Morales Invitational last week, the Glen Rose softball team dropped its first game of the season with a 4-0 loss to Venus on Tuesday night.

Neither team had scored until the sixth and seventh when Venus scored two runs in each frame, thanks in part to four Glen Rose defensive miscues. The Lady Tigers had six errors in the game.

Glen Rose starter Taylor McKenzie allowed four runs (all unearned) on six hits and fanned 10 in suffering the complete-game loss. McKenzie also had two of the Lady Tigers’ three hits, and Mallory Goff, who tripled, had the other.

HANNAH MORALES INVITATIONAL

• GLEN ROSE 4, TOLAR 0 (5 inn.): McKenzie allowed just one hit and struck out 14 in leading the Lady Tigers to a 4-0 victory over Tolar on Saturday night to finish the invitational at 6-0.

Kaycee Bock went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs, while McKenzie also had two hits, including a double.

• GLEN ROSE 12, BENBROOK 2 (4 inn.): The Lady Tigers put up double-digit runs despite having just three hits in the first game on Saturday. Glen Rose took advantage of five Benbrook errors and 10 walks.

Addison Nance earned the win by allowing just two runs on two hits in three innings.

•GLEN ROSE 20, ALVARADO 0 (3 inn.): The Lady Tigers plated 15 runs in the second inning to run away with the win.

Brooklyn Vara went 2 for 2 with four RBIs to lead the Lady Tigers. Callyn Miller had three hits and two RBIs, while Ally Austin and Goff drove in three runs, and McKenzie and Felicity Austin drove in two each.

McKenzie fired a no-hitter in 2.1 innings of work and stuck out four.

•GLEN ROSE 10, CHISHOLM TRAIL 0 (4 inn.): Felicity Austin drove in three runs and Bock and Nance drove in two each. McKenzie allowed two runs (both unearned) and struck out seven.

•GLEN ROSE 9, VENUS 2 (3 inn.): Bock had a double and three RBIs as the Lady Tigers scored in each inning. Nance didn’t allow a hit but gave up two runs (both unearned) and struck out five.

•GLEN ROSE 5, GODLEY 4 (4 inn.): The Lady Tigers trailed by two runs after two innings, but Bock homered and Emily Boucher and Felicity Austin drove in runs later in the inning to give the Lady Tigers a one-run advantage.

McKenzie allowed four runs (all unearned) and struck out four to earn the win.

The Lady Tigers are back in action Friday when they travel to Midlothian Heritage.