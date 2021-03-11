Lady Tigers go 4-1 at Mineral Wells tourney

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers have just three more games before opening up District 6-4A play in two weeks.

The Lady Tigers, who won four of five games last week at a tournament in Mineral Wells, are 11-2. They played at Midlothian Heritage on Thursday night (results weren’t available at presstime) and they play at Grandview on Monday and host Godley a week from Friday before league play begins March 23 when they host Brownwood.

In the four wins last week, they outscored their opponents 43-2, before dropping a tight 5-4 decision to Springtown on Saturday to close things out in Mineral Wells.

• GLEN ROSE 15, FORT WORTH CHRISTIAN 0 (3): Kaycee Bock went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles, a triple and an RBI in leading the Lady Tigers to the lopsided victory last Thursday.

Taylor McKenzie and Brooklynn Vara drove in two runs each, while five other Lady Tigers drove in at least one run.

McKenzie worked two innings and didn’t allow a run or hit while striking out five. Shannon Wright worked one inning and didn’t allow a run despite giving up the lone hit to FWC.

•GLEN ROSE 5, MINERAL WELLS 1 (5): The Lady Tigers broke open a one-run game with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Addison Nance had a pair of hits and two RBIs.

Nance and McKenzie combined for the three-hitter as Nance allowed two hits and a run while striking out four in three innings, and McKenzie allowed a hit and fanned five in two innings.

• GLEN ROSE 6, JIM NED 1 (5): Bock went 3-for-3 and drove in a run, and McKenzie allowed just one run on one hit and struck out 12 in twirling the complete game.

Ally Austin, Felicity Austin, Nance and Emily Boucher also drove in runs for the Lady Tigers.

•GLEN ROSE 17, SANTO 0 (3): Mallory Goff went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs, and Catalina Sanchez belted a three-run homer and Bock had a pair of hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Lady Tigers.

Glen Rose exploded for 12 runs in the top of the third.

Nance and Wright combined for the three-inning no-hitter with Nance striking out three in two innings and Wright striking out three in her lone inning.

•SPRINGTOWN 5, GLEN ROSE 4 (4): The Lady Porcupines scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull out the one-run victory over the Lady Tigers.

Ally Austin and Felicity Austin had two hits each and drove in one run each for Glen Rose, while Vara also had an RBI.

Nance was tagged with the loss in allowing five runs (three earned) on nine hits.