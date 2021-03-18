Lady Tigers poised to make noise in district play

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The first 15 games of the 2021 season, the Glen Rose softball team has been working for this moment — the start of District 6-4A play.

The Lady Tigers are 12-3 and looking to get that mark to 13-3 when they host Godley on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in their final pre-district game of the year before opening district play at home with Brownwood on Tuesday. First pitch with Brownwood is set for 6:30 p.m.

“I think we are prepared for district,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said. “We are going to have to eliminate mistakes that we’ve had in our losses.”

The Lady Tigers reeled off seven wins to open the year before dropping their first game of the season, and since that time they have won five of their last seven.

“None of the teams in our district can be taken for granted,” he said. “I’ve been able to see one team so far and will be seeing several others during spring break. If we play to our level, we should do well once district starts. We set our goals this year to be the district champs, and we feel that is a very achievable goal.”

The Lady Tigers are batting .360 as a team, led by Felicity Austin (.538), Kaycee Bock (.513), Mallory Goff (.467) and Taylor McKenzie (.412). Bock has driven in a team-high 17 runs, while Alli Austin and McKenzie have driven in 11 each, and Goff and Felicity Austin have driven in 10 each.

“I like the way we’ve progressed so far,” Miller said. “Our bats are starting to come alive through most of our lineup, but we have to be more consistent both offensively and defensively.”

On the mound, McKenzie is 7-1 with a .51 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 25 walks in 41 innings, while Addison Nance is 5-2 with a 2.59 ERA with 34 punchouts and just nine freebies in 24.1 innings.