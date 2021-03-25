Lady Tigers rout Brownwood, 15-0, in district opener

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers opened up District 6-4A on a positive note Tuesday night with a convincing 15-0 home victory over Brownwood.

The Lady Tigers pounded out 15 hits, including three first-inning homers, and Taylor McKenzie allowed just one run and struck out six in earning the victory in four innings.

“It’s huge to start district with a win,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said. “It’s a huge confidence boost when you open up district with a game like we had. We talked Monday that no one in the district cares what we’ve done in the past because all records just went to 0-0.”

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 13-4 overall and 1-0 in league play, and they will face a tough test on Friday when they travel to Stephenville for a meeting with the Honeybees.

“The mindset for Friday is that we haven’t done anything yet,” Miller said. “Yes, we are 1-0 in district, and that’s where we want to be, but we now have to forget about that win and focus on Stephenville. We beat Brownwood, but that’s all that happened, and there are seven more games that we have to prepare for. Our game plan is simple. Play great defense, pitch well, and hit the ball hard.”

The Lady Tigers have a bye on Tuesday.

The Lady Tigers jumped out a 7-0 first-inning lead fueled by a grand slam from Catalina Sanchez, a solo shot from Mallory Goff, and a two-run blast from Alli Austin.

From there, it was just a matter of hanging on.

McKenzie allowed the only Brownwood hit in the top of the first, and in the following three innings she only allowed two runners and both came via the walk.

The Lady Tigers added six more runs in the third and then closed the game out with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth to invoke the mercy rule.

Sanchez finished with a big day at the plate by going 2 for 3 with six RBIs and Alli Austin had three RBIs. McKenzie, Felicity Austin and Goff also had two hits each.

• GODLEY 7, GLEN ROSE 4: The Lady Wildcats scored five runs in the final three innings — including three in the sixth — to come from behind to beat the Lady Tigers last Friday.

Addison Nance went 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs and Goff had a pair of hits.

The Lady Tigers led 4-2 after four, but they couldn’t hold off the Godley charge in the late innings.

McKenzie suffered the loss despite striking out 19. She allowed seven runs (only four earned due to four GR errors) on nine hits.