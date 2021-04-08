Lady Tigers remain unbeaten in district play

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers closed out the first half of District 6-4A softball action Tuesday night with a 15-4 road win over Gatesville.

Felicity Austin and Addison Nance drove in four runs each, and Emily Boucher drove in two more in leading the Lady Tigers to the 11-run rout.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 16-4 overall and 4-0 in league play, and they will travel to Brownwood on Friday to open up the second half of district play. They return home Tuesday when they host Stephenville.

Austin recorded the first of her two doubles of the game in the first inning to drive in two of the Lady Tigers’ five runs in the frame, and moments later, after Austin stole homes, Nance singled home two more runs.

The five runs in first were all the Lady Tigers would need, but they added three runs each in the third and fourth innings to increase the lead to 11-4, and then added four more in the fifth before the game ended with the 10-run mercy rule after five innings.

Nance started in the circle for the Lady Tigers and allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and struck out five, while Taylor McKenzie was perfect in her two innings with four strikeouts.

Hannah Carr finished 3-for-3 with two triples and an RBI for the Lady Tigers, while McKenzie also finished with two hits and a RBI. Kaycee Bock and Catalina Sanchez also had two hits each.

In four league games, the Lady Tigers are hitting a whopping .472 with 12 doubles, four triples, four homers and 40 RBIs. Sanchez is hitting .636., followed by Bock (.600), Austin (.571) and Nance (.556). In the circle, McKenzie has a 0.53 ERA with 23 strikeouts and just five walks in 13 innings.

• GLEN ROSE 12, LAMPASAS 1: Bock went 3-for-3 with two doubles, homer and three RBIs in leading the Lady Tigers in the win over the Lady Badgers last Thursday. Mallory Goff and Nance also drove in two runs each.

McKenzie allowed just one run on three hits and stuck out seven in four innings. Nance allowed one hit and struck out two in her lone inning.