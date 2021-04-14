Lady Tigers capture district softball crown

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Prior to the season, the Glen Rose softball team set two goals: win district and go undefeated in district.

With their 11-1 home win over Stephenville on Tuesday night, one of the goals is now completed.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve 18-4 overall and 6-0 in District 6-4A action and locked up the outright district crown. The Lady Tigers have two more games to close out the district season undefeated.

“It’s awesome to see all the girls’ hard work pay off,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said.

The Lady Tigers have a bye this Friday, but they travel to Lampasas on Tuesday and then host Gatesville next Friday to close out the regular season.

When the playoffs begin April 27, the Lady Tigers will play the No. 4 team from District 5-4A, which consists of Iowa Park, Vernon, Mineral Well, Graham, Burkburnett and WF Hirschi. If the playoffs started today, they would play Graham. That could change, however, because Graham still has district games to play.

“We can’t get complacent and be content with just winning district,” Miller said. “In order to make a great playoff run, we have to continue to improve every day.”

The Lady Tigers continue to punish District 6-4A pitching as they recorded 11 runs on seven hits in beating the Honey Bees for the second time this season.

“Pitching and good defense have been key in giving up only 10 runs so far,” Miller said. “The girls have really been focused on hitting the ball. Our philosophy has been to put the ball in play and make the opposing defense make plays to get us out.”

In the circle, the Lady Tigers have allowed just 10 runs in six district games.

In the win over the Honeybees, Kaycee Bock went 3 for 4 with three doubles and four RBIs and Callyn Miller drove in a pair in leading the Lady Tigers.

Senior Taylor McKenzie went the distance in the circle and allowed just one run on three hits while striking out eight and walking just one.

The Lady Tigers scored first with a run in the second, and then they scored four in the third, two in the fourth and five in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule.

Bock upped her average to .609 in district games only with 10 doubles and 13 RBIs. Addison Nance (.429) and Catalina Sanchez (.412) have also driven in nine each.

As a team, the Lady Tigers are hitting .409 in district play with 63 hits, and 28 of them have been for extra bases.

Mckenzie has a district ERA of .63 and opponents are hitting just .122. She’s walked just seven while striking out 41.