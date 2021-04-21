Lady Tigers fall at Lampasas, close out regular season Friday with Gatesville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — With just one more regular-season game remaining, Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to Lampasas may be just what the Lady Tiger softball needed before opening the playoffs next week as the No. 1 seed from District 6-4A.

“We don’t like to lose, and it showed that anyone is beatable on any given night,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said.

The Lady Tigers, who had a six-game winning streak and bid for a perfect district slate snapped with the loss to Lampasas, will look to get back to their winning ways when they host Gatesville at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

“Gatesville has put themselves in a position to make the playoffs if they beat us, so we will get their best game of the year,” Miller said. “I challenged them to show up and play because Gatesville is going to throw everything they have at us. We have to be focused at the plate and in the field.”

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers (18-5, 6-1) outhit the Lady Badgers, but they committed five errors that led to four unearned Lampasas runs.

“Our defense was off, but our pitching put us in a position to win, and we just didn’t get it done,” Miller said. “It was just one of those nights where everything went Lampasas’ way.”

The Lady Tigers scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Kaycee Bock before Lampasas tied the score at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the third.

Starting pitcher Addison Nance helped her cause with a homer in the fourth to give the Lady Tigers a 2-1 lead, but it was short-lived as the Lady Badgers scored three runs, with the aid of two GR errors, in the bottom of the fourth to take the lead for good.

Lampasas added two more runs in the fifth for added insurance.

Bock finished with a pair of hits to lead the Lady Tigers.

Nance allowed four runs (one earned) on four hits and struck out six in four innings in taking the loss. Taylor McKenzie allowed two runs (one earned) and struck out two in two innings of work.