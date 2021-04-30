Lady Tigers take Game 1, look to close out series tonight in Bowie

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers opened the 2021 UIL Class 4A Playoffs Thursday night with a 6-4 home victory over Graham in Game 1 of the three-game series.

Glen Rose’s Addison Nance drove in a pair of runs with a single in the bottom of the six to give the Lady Tigers the cushion as the Lady Blues scored two in the top of the seventh.

The Lady Tigers (20-5) will look to close out the series tonight at 7 p.m. when they meet the Lady Blues, the No. 4 team from District 5-4A, in Bowie. If necessary, Game 3 would be Saturday with site and time TBD.

Glen Rose, the District 6-4A champion, got on the board first when Taylor McKenzie scored from first when a Graham pick-off attempt traveled all the way to the right-field wall.

The Lady Blues tied the score on the top of the third, but the Lady Tigers answered with three big two-out runs to lead 4-1.

McKenzie, who reached on a walk, eventually scored on a wild pitch, Kaycee, who doubled, later scored on a double by Felicity Austin, and Austin scored on a Graham error.

After the Lady Blues cut the lead to 4-2 with a run in the sixth, Nance’s two-run knock in the bottom of frame proved to be the game-winner in increasing the lead to 6-2.

The Lady Tigers managed just five hits, while the Lady Blues recorded six.

McKenzie, who started in the circle, allowed a run on two hits and struck out there in four innings, before giving way to Nance, who allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out one.