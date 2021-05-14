Lady Tigers look to even series tonight

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will look to stave off elimination from the UIL Class 4A Softball playoffs tonight when they travel to face Iowa Park at 6 p.m.

The Lady Tigers (23-6) managed just three hits in their 11-1 loss on Thursday night in the first game of the three-game regional quarterfinal series.

Glen Rose, the District 6-4A champion, scored first on the second-ranked Lady Hawks (34-1), winner of 31 straight games, with a run in third with two outs on an RBI single by Kaycee Bock to score Callyn Miller, who walked. That’s all the Lady Tigers could muster on Iowa Park lefty Abigail Dowell, who recorded 10 strikeouts.

Iowa Park answered the Glen Rose run with seven runs in the top of the fourth off Glen Rose starter Taylor McKenzie. The Lady Hawks tallied four runs in the top of the sixth off reliever Addison Nance.

Felicity Austin and Allie Austin had the other hits for the Lady Tigers.

A Lady Tiger win Friday would force the deciding Game 3 on Saturday in Graford (time TBA).