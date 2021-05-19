Lady Tigers end historic season with 10-0 loss to Iowa Park

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — A historic run for the Glen Rose softball team came to an end last Friday with a 10-0 loss to No. 2 Iowa Park in Game 2 of the UIL Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal in Iowa Park.

For the first time in school history, a Glen Rose softball team made it past the area round.

“I think we had a great season. We saw a lot of girls mature on the softball field,” Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller said. “Coming off of COVID, the girls were chomping at the bit to get back on the softball field. They had great attitudes and worked very hard. I’m very proud of what they’ve done this year, winning the district championship and making it to the quarterfinal round.”

The Lady Tigers, the District 6-4A champions, finished the season 23-7, 7-1, and they will return eight players next year.

“This team had grit. They hit the weight room and track all fall,” Miller said. “They fought all year long and never gave up. The seniors did a really good job helping lead this team both on and off the field.”

The Lady Tigers swept Graham and Decatur in the Bi-District and Area rounds, respectively, before falling to the Lady Hawks, who have won 32 straight games (35-1).

In the series, the Lady Tigers couldn’t solve Iowa Park left-hander Abigail Dowell, who threw a no-hitter and struck out 12, in the decisive game last Friday. The Lady Tigers managed just three baserunners and they all reach via bases on balls.

“Their pitcher is by far the best pitcher we have faced all year,” Miller said. “With that being said, I was very surprised with how she kept us off balance because we have been seeing the ball really well as of late.”

In the series, the Lady Tigers managed just one run on three hits and struck out 22 times in the two contests.