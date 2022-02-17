Nance twirls no-hitter in season opener against Dublin

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose right-hander Addison Nance didn’t allow a hit and struck out eight in leading the Lady Tigers to a 16-0 season-opening win over Dublin on Tuesday night on Glen Rose.

Nance (1-0) fanned the first eight hitters she faced before a ground ball out to second with two outs in the top of the third ended the game.

The Lady Tigers (1-0) recorded just five hits but drew eight bases on balls. They drew six walks and were hit three times in the 10-run first inning, and they eventually put the game away with the mercy rule with six more runs in the bottom of the second.

Callyn Miller and Nance each drove in three runs for the Lady Tigers, while Kaycee Bock drove in a pair. Miller, Bock, Nance, Catalina Sanchez and Mallory Goff, who tripled, had the Lady Tigers’ hits.

The Lady Tigers return to action Thursday when they travel to Midlothian High School for the Midlothian Heritage Tournament. They will play Palmer at 4:15 p.m. and Midlothian at 6 p.m., while on Friday at Midlothian Heritage, they will take on Grandview at 12:30 p.m. and Heath at 2:15 p.m.

They close out the tournament on Friday at 11:45 p.m. when they meet Springtown.