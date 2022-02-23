Lady Tigers hold off Mineral Wells, 4-1

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tiger softball team ran their record to 4-2 early in the season with a 4-1 victory over Mineral Wells on Tuesday night at Tiger Field.

The Lady Tigers scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Lady Rams, who managed their only run in the top of the seventh.

Glen Rose righty Addison Nance, who tossed a no-hitter in the season opener against Dublin last week, allowed the one unearned run on two hits while fanning 18 and walking just two in notching the complete-game victory.

Callyn Miller, Mallory Goff, Allie Austin and Shannon Wright, who homered, had the four hits for the Lady Tigers, with Wright driving in two runs and Catalina Sanchez had the other RBI for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers are set to play at home this weekend, but due to the weather, adjustments had to be made and times, dates and opponents weren’t available as of press time.

Midlothian Heritage Tournament

• Grandview 10, Glen Rose 4: The Lady Tigers managed just three hits with one being a three-run homer by Kaycee Bock in the loss to the Lady Zebras last Thursday.

•Glen Rose 7, Brownsboro 2: The Lady Tigers scored five runs in the first inning last Friday and made them stand.

Bock had a triple and drove in three for the Lady Tigers, while Goff drove in a pair. Nance allowed two runs on five hits and struck out nine in earning the win in the circle.

•Glen Rose 3, Springtown 1: Mia Fletcher drove in two runs and Sanches drove in another in leading the Lady Tigers, who managed just four hits in the game.

Nance and Sanchez threw three innings each and allowed just one run on seven hits while striking out six. Nance was credited with the win.

• Midlo Heritage 10, Glen Rose 3: Emily Boucher, Reese Waits and Miller had the only three hits for the Lady Tigers, who couldn’t recover after giving up eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.