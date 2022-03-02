Lady Tigers run-rule Venus, 13-1

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — After going a week without playing a game, the Glen Rose softball team didn’t show any signs of rust in its 13-1 road victory over Venus on Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers, who hadn’t played since Feb. 22, recorded 13 hits and rode the pitching of Addison Nance in earning the five-inning victory.

Callyn Miller, who is hitting .500, led the Lady Tigers (5-2) with three hits and two RBIs, while Kaycee Bock had two hits, including a double, and drove in five runs, while Catalina Sanchez also drove in two with a pair of hits, one of which was a two-bagger.

Reese Waits also had two hits and scored two runs for the Lady Tigers.

Nance allowed just one run one — and that came in the bottom of the third — on one hit while striking out 11 without walking a batter to run her record to 5-0 and lower her ERA to .609.

The Lady Tigers scored a run in the first on an RBI single by Sanchez to score Bock, who singled and stole second, to set up the play.

Glen Rose sent 13 hitters to the plate in the top of the third and broke the game open with nine runs. Bock drove in three of her five runs in the frame. She has a team-best 14 RBIs on the year.

The Lady Tigers added three more in the top of the fifth to invoke the mercy rule after Nance shut down the Lady Bulldogs in order in the bottom of the fifth.

The Lady Tigers, whose Hannah Morales Tournament last week was canceled due to the weather, play Clifton (9 a.m.) and Maypearl (3 p.m.) on Thursday at the Clifton Softball Tournament. On Friday, they play Albany (10:30 a.m.) and China Spring (1:30 p.m.) before closing out the tournament on Saturday with McGregor (1:30 p.m.).