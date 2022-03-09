Lady Tigers run winning streak to three games

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose softball team ran their winning streak to three games on Tuesday night with a 16-0 road victory at Fort Worth Diamond Hill-Jarvis.

The Lady Tigers (11-3) pounded out 14 hits including four for extra bases in the four-inning victory.

Catalina Sanchez got the win in the circle with the complete-game one-hitter. She struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter in collecting her third win of the season.

Kaycee Bock went 3 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs to lead the Lady Tigers, who broke the game open with eight runs in the third and six more in the fourth.

Mia Fletcher, Callyn Miller, Addison Nance and Mallory Goff had two RBIs each and Reese Waits had one for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Tigers had a five-game winning streak snapped on Friday in their 7-0 loss to China Spring in the fourth game of the Clifton Tournament. It was the first time this year that the powerful Lady Tiger offense has been shut out.

The Lady Tigers host Midlothian Heritage on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. before traveling to Burnet on Friday.

Clifton Tournament

• Glen Rose 5, Clifton 0: The Lady Tigers opened the tournament Thursday with a shutout of the host Lady Cubs. Bock had a double, triple and three RBIs to lead the Lady Tigers.

Nance allowed just two hits and struck out four in the four-inning contest.

• Glen Rose 10, Maypearl 3: Fueled by a five-run second inning, the Lady Tigers cruised to their second win of the day Thursday over the Lady Panthers.

Fletcher, Bock, Sanchez, Nance, who homered, and Goff all drove in two runs each.

Sanchez (4) and Shannon Wright (5) teamed up to strikeout out nine as each worked two innings in the circle.

• Glen Rose 4, Albany 3: Sanchez’s two-run homer in the third proved to be the game-winner for the Lady Tigers, who managed five hits in the game. She also earned the win in the circle despite allowing three runs (one earned) on two hits.

• China Spring 7, Glen Rose 0: Bock had two of the Lady Tigers’ three hits the contest on Friday. Defensively, Glen Rose committed five errors that led to five unearned runs for the Lady Cougars.

• Glen Rose 10, McGregor 0: Bock homered and drove in three and Emily Boucher also homered and drove in two in the shutout win on Friday. Nance didn’t allow a hit and struck out two in two innings of work to earn the win.

• Glen Rose 13, La Vega 1: Fletcher and Bock both homered and drove in three apiece in the tournament finale on Saturday. Nance and Wright also drove in two runs each. Wright earned the win in the circle by allowing just one run on three hits while striking out two.

For the tournament, Bock hit .688 (11 for 16) with two homers, two doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs, while Nance hit .545 (6 for 11) with a homer and four RBIs. She also posted a 2-1 record with a 1.27 ERA and nine strikeouts in the circle.

The Lady Tigers tied for first place in the tournament.