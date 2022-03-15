Lady Tigers crush Heritage for 12th win of season

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose righty Addison Nance allowed just two hits and struck out 10 in the circle while going 3-for-3 with three RBIs at the plate in the Lady Tigers’ 18-3 home victory over Midlothian Heritage last Thursday.

With their fourth straight win, the Lady Tigers improve to 12-3 overall and they host White on Thursday at 10 a.m. at Tiger Field and travel to Godley on Friday.

The Lady Tigers trailed 3-2 heading into the bottom of the second before exploding for eight runs in the bottom of the frame. The Lady Tigers pounded out six hits — including two-run doubles by Emily Boucher and Mia Fletcher — and two Midlo Heritage errors to put the game away.

Nance, who lowered her ERA to 0.737, fanned two in the third and struck out the side in the fourth in recording her eighth win of the season.

Boucher led the Lady Tigers with four RBIs, while Nance and Kaycee Bock, who doubled and tripled, had three each, and Fletcher drove in two with three hits.

The Lady Tigers also swiped seven bases with two steals each from Catalina Sanchez, Fletcher and Callyn Miller.

Bock is hitting a team-high .579 with six doubles, four triples, three homers and 30 RBIs, while Boucher is hitting .417 and Fletcher is at .378.

In 38 innings in the circle, Nance has allowed 21 hits and just four earned runs while striking out 70 and walking only six.