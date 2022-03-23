Lady Tigers open district play with a 12-0 win over Brownwood

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

BROWNWOOD — The Glen Rose softball team began the defense of its district championship Tuesday night with a convincing 12-0 victory over the Brownwood Lady Lions.

Glen Rose outfield Mallory Goff had a pair of hits and drove in a game-high five runs, while Catalina Sanchez drove in four while going 3-for-4 in leading the Lady Tigers in the five-inning rout.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 14-4 overall and 1-0 in league play, and they host rival Stephenville on Friday at Lady Tiger Softball Field. Varsity set for a 6:30 p.m. start.

Glen Rose’s Addison Nance didn’t allow a run on just three hits and struck out 12 and didn’t walk a batter in the complete game. She allowed just one hit in each of the first, third and fifth frames.

The Lady Tigers gave Nance all the run support she would need when the first five Lady Tigers reached base and scored. Mia Fletcher led off the game by reaching on an error and Callyn Miller, Bock, Sanchez, Nance and Goff recorded five consecutive singles with single runs scoring on the knocks from Bock, Sanchez and Nance, and two scoring from Goff.

Glen Rose added three in the second, three more in the third and one in the fifth.

• Glen Rose 15, White 0: Bock had a pair of doubles and drove in three, while Fletcher, Miller, Nance, Goff and Shannon Wright drove in two each in the four-inning win at Tiger Field on Thursday, March 17.

Wright earned the win in the circle. In recording the shutout, she allowed just three hits and struck out seven.

• Godley 5, Glen Rose 2: The Lady Tigers had their five-game winning streak snapped with the road loss to the Lady Cats.

Goff and Miller drove in the two runs for the Lady Tigers, who managed just six hits for the game.