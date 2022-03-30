Nance fans 16 in shut-out win over Stephenville

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose right-hander Addison Nance allowed just one hit and struck out 16 in leading the Lady Tigers to a 7-0 District 6-4A victory over rival Stephenville on Friday night in Glen Rose.

Nance struck out the first nine hitters she faced, including four in the second inning (the hitter reached on a dropped third strike), before giving her only hit of the game to Stephenville’s Presley Gaitan with two outs in the third.

The Honeybees had only one other baserunner in the game and she reached on a walk with two outs in the top of the seventh.

With the win, the Lady Tigers improve to 15-4 overall and 2-0 in district play and they will host Lampasas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night and Gatesville on Tuesday at the Tiger Softball Field. The Lady Tigers had a bye Tuesday night.

The Lady Tigers tagged Honeybee starter Ava Williamson for three runs each in the first two innings before she settled in and allowed just one more run the rest of the game while striking out 11.

Offensively, Kaycee Bock led the Lady Tigers by going 2-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Mallory Goff drove in two with a base knock. Catalina Sanchez doubled and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers. Mia Fletcher and Callyn Miller had two hits each for Glen Rose.