Lady Tigers remain unbeaten in district play

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers closed out the first half of District 6-4A softball play Tuesday night with a 13-5 victory over Gatesville.

With the win, the Lady Tigers, the defending district champions, improve to 17-4 overall and more importantly, they rise to 4-0 in district play with just four district games remaining. They host Brownwood on Friday at 6:30 p.m. to open the second half of the district slate.

Glen Rose senior shortstop Kaycee Bock went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs, and Addison Nance homered and tripled and drove in four as well to lead the Lady Tigers in the win over the Lady Hornets.

The Lady Tigers pounded out a total of 13 hits in the victory.

The Lady Hornets (7-15-2, 1-2) took the early lead with an unearned run in the top of the first inning.

The Lady Tigers, behind a grand slam from Nance, scored eight runs in the bottom of the frame to take the lead for good at 8-1.

Mia Fletcher and Callyn Miller singled home runs in the inning, and Bock, who leads the team with 42 RBIs, drove in two in the frame as well.

Nance improved to 12-2 in the circle by allowing four runs (two earned) on just four hits while striking out nine and walking just four in five innings of work. For the year, her ERA is a stingy 1.71 and she’s fanned 122.

Sanchez twirled the final two innings and surrendered a run on one hit and struck out three.

Gatesville, which finished with just four hits, managed single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings.

Fletcher, who scored three times, had two hits and two RBIs in the game, and Shannon Wright had a pair of hits as well and an RBI. Emily Boucher recorded a triple and drove in a run for the Lady Tigers.