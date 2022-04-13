Lady Tigers crush Honeybees, 17-4

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

STEPHENVILLE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers scored five runs in the top of the first inning and never looked back in posting a 17-4 road victory Tuesday night at Stephenville.

Senior infielder Emily Boucher delivered the big blow with a bases-loaded triple in giving starting hurler Addison Nance all she would need to win in the circle.

With the win, the Lady Tigers maintain a stranglehold on first place in District 6-4A with a 6-0 record with two games to play. They host second-place Lampasas at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, which is also Senior Night, before closing out the season the following Friday at Gatesville.

A win over the Lady Badgers will lock up the Lady Tigers’ second straight district championship.

Boucher finished the day 3-for-4 with a double, triple and team-high four RBIs. Nance also went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI. Kaycee Bock drove in a pair of runs on two hits as did Catalina Sanchez. Shannon Wright also drove in a pair with an RBI groundout in the first and a single in the Lady Tigers’ two-run third.

The Lady Tigers (19-4) scored in every inning. Along with five in the first, they scored one in the second two in the third, four in the fourth and five in the fifth in recording the five-inning victory.

Nance allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out six and walking just two.

The Lady Tigers tagged two Stephenville pitchers for 17 runs (six earned) on 15 base hits. They also drew four walks while striking out just four times. The Honeybees committed eight errors.

Bock (.542), Nance (.500), Sanchez (.450) and Mia Fletcher (.400) lead the Lady Tiger offense in district play, while Bock leads with 12 RBIs with nine of her 13 district hits going for extra bases, and Mallory Goff and Nance have 10 RBIs each.

In the circle, Nance is 6-0 in district contests with a 3.03 ERA and 59 strikeouts and 16 walks in 32 1/3 innings of work.