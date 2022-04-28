Lady Tigers run-rule Mineral Wells in playoff opener

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers moved into the driver’s seat in the first round of the Class 4A softball playoffs Wednesday night with an 11-1 victory over Minerals Wells.

The Lady Tigers (22-5), the District 6-4A champion, can close out the best of three series with a win over Mineral Wells on Thursday night in Mineral Wells. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 will be played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Glen Rose.

Glen Rose senior shortstop Kaycee Bock went 3-for-3 with a double and a two-run homer, and Addison Nance went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Lady Tigers to the mercy-rule victory in six innings.

Nance also earned the win in the circle by allowing just one run, and it came in the first inning, on two hits and striking out 11.

The Lady Tigers tied the score at 1-1 with a run in the bottom of the first inning, and added two more in the third on Bock’s homer, and two more in the fifth.

Glen Rose loaded the bases in the sixth and Emily Boucher scored when Catalina Sanchez, who had two RBIs in the game, was hit by a pitch. Nance cleared the bases with a double to right-center, and Mallory Goff drove in pinch-runner Cass Draper with a base hit to right for the final run of the game.

After allowing a run in the first, Nance retired the side in order in the second, third and fourth innings, and wiggled out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth without giving up a run.

Mineral Wells, the fourth-place team from District 5-4A, got a runner on in the sixth, but Nance recorded a strikeout to lead her stranded at first.

The Lady Tigers pounded out 10 hits, drew four walks and struck out only once.