Lady Tigers advance with 15-4 win over Mineral Wells

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

MINERAL WELLS — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers are moving on.

The Lady Tigers pounded out 21 base hits — including three apiece from Callyn Miller, Kaycee Bock, Addison Nance and Reese Waits — en route to a 15-4 win over Mineral Wells on Thursday night to advance to the Area round of the Class 4A softball playoffs.

In the two wins over the Lady Rams, the Glen Rose offense was explosive with 31 hits — including nine for extra bases — while scoring 26 runs. Glen Rose beat Mineral Wells, 11-1, in Game 1 on Wednesday night.

The Lady Tigers will take on the winner of Decatur and Western Hills in the Area round. Sites, times and dates have yet to be determined. The Lady Tigers beat Decatur in the Area round last year.

Glen Rose jumped out to an early three-run lead in the first inning when Miller, who singled, scored on a Mineral Wells error, and Bock and Nance both singled and later scored on a double by Sanchez.

The Lady Rams scored in the bottom of the frame to make it 3-1, and it stayed that way until the top of the fourth before the Lady Tigers broke the game open when they sent 11 hitters to the plate and scored five runs.

Mia Fletcher, Bock, Nance, Sanchez and Allie Austin all drove in runs in the inning.

The Lady Tigers (22-5) added four runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Nance fired a complete game and allowed just four runs on eight hits while striking out five and walking five. In the opener Wednesday, she allowed just one run on two hits and fanned 11.

Mallory Goff went 2-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs in the series clincher, while Sanchez finished with two hits and three RBIs, and Emily Boucher had a double and two RBIs.