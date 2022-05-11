Lady Tigers have sights set on rematch with Iowa Park

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — When the Glen Rose Lady Tigers take on the Iowa Park Lady Hawks on Thursday in the area round of the Class 4A softball playoffs, it will be almost one year to the day when they met at the same juncture last year.

This year, Glen Rose softball coach Kiel Miller is hoping for a different result.

“We are not the same team we were last year, and we’ve talked about that all year,” Miller said. “They are the same team, but a year older. We have to go out relaxed and play to the best of our ability, and we will be in a position to win.”

The Lady Tigers dropped 11-1 and 10-0 decisions against Iowa Park last year and managed just three hits in the series, and all came in Game 1. In Game 2, Iowa Park’ sophomore pitcher Abigail Dowell tossed a no-hitter.

“After playing them last year, we have a better idea on what the pitcher throws and what she wants to do to us at the plate,” Miller said.

The Lady Tigers, the back-to-back bi-district and area champs for the first time in school history, enter the game with a 24-5 record, while the Lady Hawks, the District 5-4A champs, are 31-2 and riding a 20-game winning streak.

Game 1 is at 6:30 p.m. at Krum, and Game 2 is Saturday at noon in Krum, and if Game 3 is needed, it will follow 30 minutes after.

“The key to winning this series is starting with us believing that we can compete with them. We have to play well in all three phases of the game,” Miller said. “I think we are more mature this year than last because we have seven seniors on the team this year, and then add to the fact that six of the nine starters played Iowa Park last year.”

The Lady Tigers swept Decatur in the area round, and it began last Friday with a 3-2 come-from-behind win at Brewer High School.

“Friday night was crazy,” Miller said. “In my mind leading up to Friday night, I felt Game 1 was the key to the series. Decatur has a team full of freshmen and by us winning Game 1, that would put a lot of pressure on the young ones. With the ending of the game being so off the wall, I think they felt that pressure on Saturday.”

To open the bottom of the seventh on Friday, Reese Waits legged out a base hit on a ball hit to the shortstop, and Emily Boucher singled to left to put runners on first and second.

With one out, Mia Fletcher singled to right field, but Waits was thrown out at the plate trying to score the tying run. On the same play, the Decatur catcher tried to throw out Boucher going to third and the throw sailed high and went all the way to the left-field wall. Boucher scored easily and Fletcher circled the bases and slid in for the winning run.

The Lady Tigers recorded seven hits in the game, and only four came in the first six innings from Fletcher, Callyn Miller and two from Kaycee Bock.

Addison Nance allowed just two runs (one earned) on three hits and struck out 11 in earning the victory on the mound for the Lady Tigers.

In the deciding Game 2 Saturday at Brewer, the Lady Tigers scored five runs in the fourth inning to break open a 3-1 game to win 8-4.

Bock led the Tigers by going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs, while Catalina Sanchez drove in three, including a two-run homer in the Lady Tigers’ five-run fourth.

Waits had a pair of hits, while Nance and Boucher drove in runs.

Nance fired a complete-game six-hitter in which she allowed four runs (all earned), struck out 12 and walked four.