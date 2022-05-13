Lady Tigers fall 11-1 in Game 1 to Iowa Park

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

KRUM — After suffering an 11-1 loss to Iowa Park on Thursday night in the first game of the Class 4A Softball Area round, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers must win two on Saturday to advance.

First pitch of Game 2 is set for noon in Krum, and if necessary, Game 3 would commence 30 minutes following the conclusion of Game 2.

With the win, the Lady Hawks improve to 32-2 overall and extend their winning streak to 21 straight games. The Lady Tigers fall to 24-6.

Iowa Park’s Abigail Dowell, who beat the Lady Tigers in both games of the area round last year, allowed one run on three hits while striking out seven and walking three.

Conversely, two Glen Ross pitchers allowed 11 runs (seven earned) on eight hits. They walked seven and hit another. Defensively, the Lady Tigers committed two errors.

The Lady Hawks scored in each of the six innings, with two in the first and one run in each of the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, and invoked the mercy rule with five runs in the sixth.

The Lady Tigers, the District 6-4A champion, scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Kaycee Bock.

Callyn Miller led the Lady Tigers with two hits and Bock had the other.

In the last three playoff games against the Lady Hawks, the Lady Tigers have managed just two runs on six hits.