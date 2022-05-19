Nance tabbed District 6-4A MVP

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Following the conclusion of the 2022 softball season, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers are reaping the rewards of a 24-7 mark and a second consecutive District 6-4A championship.

When the district honors were announced earlier this week, 10 Lady Tigers and coach Kiel Miller received postseason plaudits that included the most valuable player, defensive player of the year, newcomer of the year, four first-team selections and coach of the year.

“We were represented well in regard to all-district honors, and it reflects all the hard work these girls put in during the offseason,” Miller said.

Senior right-hander Addison Nance topped the list by bringing home league MVP, while Mallory Goff was named the defensive player of the year and sophomore Reese Waits was named the newcomer of the year.

Nance posted an impressive 19-4 record in the circle with 193 strikeouts and 53 walks with a 2.46 ERA. From the plate, she was second on the team in average at .388 with six doubles, two triples, two homers and 35 RBIs, which also ranked second on the team.

“Addison was an integral part to our success not just at the plate or pitching, but her versatility with being able to play multiple positions when not on the mound,” Miller said. “She had a solid year at the plate as well.”

Goff posted a .969 fielding percentage in centerfield with just one error in 32 chances. She had 28 putouts and two outfield assists.

“Mallory has been a solid hand in centerfield since she was a freshman,” Miller said. “She’s made great plays out there for four years. She also has a cannon for an arm and that contributed to her winning the award.”

Waits switched to the left side of the plate to become a slap hitter where she excelled by hitting .333 with six RBIs and 19 runs scored.

“Reese winning newcomer of the year award was awesome. This spring we turned her into a slapper in order to utilize her speed,” Miller said. “That and her speed in the outfield allowed her to get to so many balls hit in her direction. We are expecting great things from her next year.”

Junior infielder Mia Fletcher (.380 BA, 9 2Bs, 1 3B, 2 HRs, 25 RBIs, 45 runs scored), along with Kaycee Bock (.559, 16 2Bs, 8 3Bs, 4 HRs, 53 RBIs (school record), 44 runs scored), Catalina Sanchez (.341, 8 2Bs, 2 HRs, 30 RBIs, 27 runs scored), and Callyn Miller (.358, 2 2Bs, 13 RBIs, 38 runs scored) were named to the first team.

Emily Boucher was named to the second team, while Bri Hernandez and Shannon Miller were named honorable mention.

• Academic honors: Bock (academic all-district, THSCA Academic All-State, academic all-state); Nance (academic all-district, academic all-state); Boucher (academic all-district; academic all-state); Fletcher (academic all-district); Hernandez (academic all-district, academic all-state); Sanchez (academic all-district, academic all-state); Callyn Miller (academic all-district); Madeline Kirkley (academic all-district); Sevannah Castillo (academic all-district); Waits (academic all-district); Wright (academic all-district); Goff (academic all-district, academic all-state); and Allie Austin (academic all-district).