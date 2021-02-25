SUBSCRIBE NOW
Tiger tennis opens season

Jay Hinton
Glen Rose Reporter
Chris Huber went 3-1 on the day and placed third in boys singles.
The mixed doubles team of Laney Whitefield, pictured, and Mason Daniels went 2-1 on the day and placed third.
The Glen Rose High School mixed doubles team of Laney Whitefield and Mason Daniels, pictured, went 2-1 on the day and placed third.

In their season-opening meet of the season, three Tigers tennis players recorded third-place finishes at the WRTF Invitational at the Waco Tennis Center on Wednesday.

Glen Rose’s Chris Huber went 3-1 on the day and placed third in boys singles, while the mixed doubles team of Laney Whitefield and Mason Daniels went 2-1 on the day and also placed third.

In addition to Glen Rose, Stephenville, Dublin, Hamilton, Palmer, Cranfills Gap, McGregor and Chilton were also participating. 