Tennis opens season with loss at Lake Worth
GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose tennis team opened the fall schedule on Monday afternoon and suffered a close 12-7 loss to Lake Worth.
Daniel Garcia (8-3) and Clayton Gottfried (8-1) posted wins in boys singles, while Chloe Hampton (8-6), Ali Moss (8-6) and Alexis Rynders (8-6) recorded wins in girls singles.
Garcia and Walker Andrews (6-2, 6-0) were the Tigers’ lone winners in boys doubles, but Deshawn Magana and Gottfried lost in a tiebreaker (6-4, 6-7, 4) and Hampton and Moss won in a tiebreaker in girls doubles (6-7, 6-0, 4).
TJ Bradberry (4-8), Colton McDonald (6-8) and Magana (6-8) suffered narrow setbacks in boys singles.
The Tigers are back in action Aug. 24 at Whitney, and their first home match with be Sept. 7 with Brownwood.
GRHS Team Tennis Schedule
• Aug. 16 - at Lake Worth
• Aug. 24 - at Whitney
• Aug. 31 - at Granbury
• Sept. 7 - vs. Brownwood
• Sept. 14 - at Lampasas
• Sept. 21 - vs. Stephenville
• Sept. 30 - vs. Castleberry
• Oct. 5 - at Gatesville