Tennis opens season with loss at Lake Worth

Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose tennis team opened the fall schedule on Monday afternoon and suffered a close 12-7 loss to Lake Worth.

Daniel Garcia (8-3) and Clayton Gottfried (8-1) posted wins in boys singles, while Chloe Hampton (8-6), Ali Moss (8-6) and Alexis Rynders (8-6) recorded wins in girls singles.

Garcia and Walker Andrews (6-2, 6-0) were the Tigers’ lone winners in boys doubles, but Deshawn Magana and Gottfried lost in a tiebreaker (6-4, 6-7, 4) and Hampton and Moss won in a tiebreaker in girls doubles (6-7, 6-0, 4).

TJ Bradberry (4-8), Colton McDonald (6-8) and Magana (6-8) suffered narrow setbacks in boys singles.

The Tigers are back in action Aug. 24 at Whitney, and their first home match with be Sept. 7 with Brownwood.

GRHS Team Tennis Schedule

• Aug. 16 - at Lake Worth

• Aug. 24 - at Whitney

• Aug. 31 - at Granbury

• Sept. 7 - vs. Brownwood

• Sept. 14 - at Lampasas

• Sept. 21 - vs. Stephenville

• Sept. 30 - vs. Castleberry

• Oct. 5 - at Gatesville